Panel set up to monitor fuel supply, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said a committee headed by the chief secretary has been set up to review the supply of petrol, diesel and gas, and to continuously monitor the situation.

Participating in a video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all state chief ministers on Friday evening, Revanth noted that the committee, operating from the control centre in Hyderabad, is closely monitoring fuel availability. Similar committees have been constituted in all 33 districts to oversee gas supply and petrol and diesel sales, prevent black marketing, and ensure strict enforcement, with nodal officers appointed for the purpose, he added.

The chief minister said commercial gas cylinders are being supplied on a priority basis to hospitals, schools, orphanages and old-age homes. Officials are also monitoring stock levels and consumption at fuel stations.

Noting that the current fuel reserves in the state stand at 1,88,210 kilolitres, he warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading misinformation and panic on social media regarding fuel shortages.

The chief minister added that Telangana is working to reduce dependence on fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, and is promoting electric vehicles (EVs) while expanding renewable energy production. As part of this push, the state has provided 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for EVs, he pointed out.

He further said EV manufacturing and the battery ecosystem are being actively promoted. In Hyderabad, steps have been initiated to convert over 1.2 lakh petrol and diesel autorickshaws into EVs through retrofitting. He added that all future buses in the RTC fleet will be electric.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary V Sheshadri also participated in the meeting.