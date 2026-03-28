Ramagiri temple to get facelift before next Rama Navami: Minister Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that the historic Ramagiri Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple will be comprehensively developed and made more attractive for devotees before the next Sri Rama Navami.

Participating in the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on Friday, the minister offered silk robes to the deities and performed special prayers.

Addressing devotees, he said thousands visit the Ramagiri temple every year and that a master plan had been prepared for its overall development.

He said facilities such as Vaikuntha Darshanam and Uttara Dwara Darshanam would be introduced. Discussions on land acquisition for expanding darshan pathways are under way, and registration is expected to be completed within a month so that works can begin immediately. Reaffirming the temple’s historical importance, the minister said all efforts would be made to improve pilgrim amenities.

He added that the national highway route had been diverted through a bypass to protect temple lands.