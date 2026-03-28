Rs 138 crore mule racket with china links busted in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: What began as routine financial probes led Karimnagar police to uncover a network of illegal ‘mule bank accounts’ used to route cyberfraud money, with transactions estimated at around Rs 138 crore.

As the investigation unfolded under Operation Crackdown 1.0, police identified 24 accused persons and arrested 13 of them, including bank officials, on Friday. Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam, addressing a press conference, said the network facilitated large-scale fraudulent transactions through bank-linked and virtual accounts.

Preliminary findings showed that about Rs 12.25 crore was routed through virtual accounts, while Rs 125.80 crore moved through mule accounts in Ratnakar Bank (RBL), taking the total to nearly Rs 138 crore. The transactions were linked to RBL and virtual account platforms, including those associated with cooperative societies.

Police said the operation followed a layered structure, with the main accused, Bandari Sairam, facilitating the opening of mule accounts in the names of unsuspecting individuals to route transactions for cybercriminals operating from China. Coordinators oversaw the creation and handling of these accounts, while middlemen lured people with commissions to open them. The account holders then handed over ATM cards and banking credentials, which were used to channel cyberfraud money, often routed abroad.

Cases have been registered under Sections 112 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66-D of the IT Act.