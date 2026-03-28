‘Sarvodayam’ to be guiding principle of Kavitha’s party

NIZAMABAD : Founder president of Telangana Jagruthi K Kavitha, on Friday, announced that her organisation will formally transition into a political party, opening a new chapter in Telangana’s political landscape.

The name, flag and core agenda of the proposed party will be unveiled at an extended meeting scheduled for April 25 at a private convention centre in Munirabad, near Medchal, along the Outer Ring Road. The event, according to Kavitha, is expected to draw nearly 30,000 representatives from across the state. Proceedings will also be broadcast through the organisation’s social media platforms to reach a wider audience of activists.

Kavitha invited intellectuals, members of progressive organisations and supporters of democratic values to attend the meeting, describing it as a decisive moment for Telangana’s political future. Positioning the new outfit as a “true regional party,” she said it would reflect the ethos and aspirations of Telangana and function as an “Inti Party” rooted in people’s concerns. In a veiled swipe at the BRS, she remarked that some parties had moved away from their regional character in pursuit of national ambitions.

She said the period leading up to April 25 would be devoted to organisational groundwork. Following this, she plans to visit Kashi in Uttar Pradesh to perform special prayers before formally launching the party.

Reflecting on the Telangana movement, Kavitha said the core slogan of “Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu” (water, funds and jobs) remains unfulfilled. She alleged that the ruling dispensation had failed to adequately address public concerns, while both BJP and BRS had not effectively engaged with pressing issues.