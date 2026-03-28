Speculation grows over possible BJP-BRS alliance

HYDERABAD: A new political discourse is evolving in Telangana. The remarks of MLAs from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fuelled fresh speculation over a possible alignment between the two parties.

The buzz gained traction after several legislators, during informal interactions in the Assembly corridors, openly questioned why a potential coming together of the BJP and BRS should raise eyebrows.

Some BRS MLAs remarked that there was “nothing unusual” in exploring political alignments, while BJP members suggested that an understanding with the regional party “should not come as a surprise” in Telangana’s evolving political landscape.

Adding fuel to the fire, two BRS legislators reportedly pointed out that political alliances are not unprecedented. They cited the example of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was founded on an anti-Congress plank but later joined hands with the grand old party to contest the 2018 Assembly elections in the state.

BJP MLAs, in their informal conversations with the media, echoed similar sentiments, saying there was nothing wrong in forging alliances to take on a common political adversary.

These remarks have set off intense debate across political circles. Observers are divided on whether the statements are deliberate signals aimed at testing public and cadre response to a potential alliance, or merely a tactical ploy intended to unsettle the ruling Congress by shifting the political narrative.

Though the next Assembly elections are still some distance away, the timing of these comments has drawn attention. Analysts believe that even the perception of a possible BRS-BJP understanding could influence voter behaviour, particularly in constituencies where anti-Congress votes may consolidate.