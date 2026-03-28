Telangana proposes bill to deduct up to 15% salary from employees neglecting parents

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to pass a bill to deduct 15 per cent or Rs 10,000, whichever is less, of the gross salary of the employees in the state, who neglect their parents, and pay the amount to the parents.

On Saturday, SC, ST Welfare and Senior Citizens Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar tabled The Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026 in the Assembly.

According to the bill, along with the employees working in the government and private sectors, this will also apply to the public representatives, including MLAs, MLCs, Corporators, Councilors, Sarpanches and others.

Under this new law, the government will constitute an Appointing Authority, in which the employee is working. The government would designate the district Collector as the Designated Authority in each district for the purpose of adjudicating and deciding applications made by the parents. It will also constitute a Senior Citizens Commission, which will serve as appellate authority. Similarly, the government also plans on constituting a state-level monitoring body to closely monitor the implementation of the provisions of this Act.

If any employee neglects parental care, the dependent parents can submit a written application to the designated authority seeking apportionment of the employees monthly salary.

Such an apportioned amount will be paid directly to them every month by the appointing authority from the employee's salary. The parents should, prima facia, establish that they do not have an adequate source of income to maintain their livelihood in a dignified manner and that they need financial support from the employee.

Upon receipt of an application from the parents, the Designated Authority must examine and dispose of the application within 60 days. If the Designated Authority fails to dispose of within 60 days, parents can appeal before the Senior Citizens Commission within 45 days. The Commission should dispose of the appeal within a period not exceeding 60 days.