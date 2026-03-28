West Asia conflict hits pickle-grade mango exports, Telangana farmers fear losses

MAHBUBABAD: Export uncertainty has hit mango farmers in Mahbubabad this season, with orders for pickle-grade raw mangoes disrupted amid the West Asia war. This has raised fears of heavy losses, as the usual March orders from the USA, UAE and other countries have not been confirmed. With the crop ready for harvest, farmers say the lack of export orders has deepened concerns about recovering their investment.

According to data obtained by the TNIE from the Horticulture department, farmers in the district cultivate export-quality raw mangoes across about 13,000 acres. They said nearly 200 tonnes of mangoes are expected to be exported. Last season, traders paid Rs 60,000 per tonne for export-quality mangoes, while this year they expected around Rs 80,000 per tonne.

Speaking to the TNIE, K Somaiah, a farmer from Thorrur mandal, said, “We haven’t received orders yet this season. Usually, we get them in March for pickle-making.”

G Raja Rao, a farmer from Garla mandal, said, “The raw variety mango crop is ready for export, but there are no orders so far, which is a huge loss for farmers.”