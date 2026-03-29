Chants and rituals mark grand Pattabhishekam

KHAMMAM: Chants hailing Lord Rama echoed across Mithila Stadium as the Sri Rama Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam was celebrated with grandeur, drawing devotees from across the country into a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, accompanied by his wife, participated in the ceremony, offering prayers and presenting silk robes to the deity. Rituals were conducted in strict adherence to tradition, beginning with abhishekam of the Lord’s padukas, followed by a ceremonial procession carrying sacred Godavari waters amid music and devotional performances.

At the Kalyana Mandapam, rituals such as Vishwaksena Aradhana and Punyahavachanam were performed. The deity was adorned with royal insignia — crown, sceptre, sword and ornaments — before the Pattabhishekam, with Vedic recitations from texts including Vishnu Purana and Bhagavata enhancing the sanctity of the occasion. The ceremony concluded with Maha Kumbha Teertha Prokshana and harathi, as devotees received blessings through holy water.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said works worth around Rs 350 crore had been initiated for the development of Bhadrachalam under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Heavy turnout

A large turnout of devotees, elaborate rituals and seamless arrangements marked the two-day Sri Rama Navami and Maha Pattabhishekam celebrations at the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple. State Endowments Commissioner M Hanumantha Rao credited the success to coordinated efforts across departments, ensuring smooth conduct despite the heavy influx of pilgrims.