CM joins legislators for football at LB Stadium

HYDERABAD: As part of a broader push to strengthen sports infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced plans to upgrade the LB Stadium to international standards and develop the Gachibowli Stadium to host global sporting events. He also said the government would improve the Begumpet hockey ground.

The chief minister flagged off the first edition of the ‘Telangana Legislators Sports and Cultural Meet – 2026’ at LB Stadium and joined legislators on the field for a game of football. Addressing the gathering, he said such events offer a welcome break for public representatives engaged in constant political activity and governance. He noted that while not everyone may excel in sport, such platforms help foster teamwork and sportsmanship.

Revanth pointed out that several individuals who trained at the venue had gone on to hold key public offices. He cited the example of Mohammad Azharuddin, who brought laurels to the country in cricket and is now part of the state Cabinet, as well as Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, a former Ranji Trophy player.

He said sports once held a strong place in society but had lost momentum after the formation of Telangana. To revive the sporting culture, the government has introduced a comprehensive sports policy and launched CM Cup tournaments to identify talent from rural areas.