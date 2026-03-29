CM orders CID to probe mining

HYDERABAD: After a heated debate on illegal mining in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered a CID probe into mining leases granted and alleged illegal mining during the previous BRS tenure. He said a detailed report would be tabled in the next Assembly session.
The announcement came after former minister and MLA T Harish Rao raised allegations against Raghava Constructions and sought a probe by a sitting judge or a House Committee. Responding, Revanth said the CID inquiry would probe illegal mining and lease allocations since the formation of Telangana, including the allegations related to the firm.
Debate heated, Harish remarks against Ponguleti expunged
During the discussion on demands for grants, Harish Rao alleged large-scale illegal mining under the present government, stating ministers were acting “like a fence grazing the crop”, causing losses to the state exchequer. He accused Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy of shielding illegal activity and demanded his resignation on moral grounds.
He further alleged that Raghava Constructions was operating a stone crusher in Kothwalguda, Shamshabad, in violation of GO 111 norms, using diesel generators without required permissions. Despite being caught twice and issued notices, no stringent action had been taken, Harish Rao claimed, questioning why penalties and a one-year jail term, as per rules, were not imposed.
Reacting, the chief minister said: “The state government is ready to order a probe into all the matters, including illegal sand mining at Neralla in Sircilla constituency by a sand mafia led by BRS leader and former MP J Santosh Rao and his father J Ravinder Rao; illegal takeover of mining leases from Sirisha Geo Mines, which belongs to a former MLA of Andhra Pradesh, by former minister and BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar; illegal mining by Midwest Granites, which is related to Harish Rao’s brother Mahesh Rao; illegal mining by Swetha Granites belonging to Kamalakar’s family members; illegal takeover of granite mines belonging to BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra; and the issue related to Raghava Constructions.”
He alleged that Harish Rao was making false claims about Raghava Constructions and Srinivasa Reddy after his attempt to blackmail had failed. “The government will not be afraid of your blackmail,” he said.
On the allegations against the company, the chief minister said: “The Additional Director of Mines and Geology collected all details, issued notice and levied `1.52 crore as seigniorage charge and `1.22 crore as permit fee. Action was initiated after irregularities were noticed, not based on complaints by any Opposition leader. No one has given a complaint alleging ministerial involvement. If the minister had a direct connection, would the government issue notices and collect charges?”
He further alleged that Harish Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao had “looted thousands of crores” during their tenure and ran a sand mafia. “In the first BRS government, Harish Rao was Mines minister. A dispute arose between him and Rama Rao over sharing of money. Then KCR (BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao) removed Harish Rao and gave the post to Rama Rao,” he said.
Defending Srinivasa Reddy, Revanth said: “The minister has clarified that neither he nor his family has links with Raghava Constructions. In Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, many Reddys may be distantly related. Disputes arise even among brothers over property. When differences arose, Rama Rao threw his sister K Kavitha out of the house. In such a situation, how is Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy connected to businesses of distant relatives?”
The chief minister said revenue from sand mining had risen from `721 crore in 2024–25 to `972 crore in 2025–26, an increase of 35%.
Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy said personal allegations were not in keeping with the dignity of the House. Venkatswamy criticised the previous BRS regime over illegal sand mining, asking: “Have BRS leaders forgotten how authorities tortured residents of Neralla village in Sircilla when they tried to stop illegal mining?”
Sridhar Babu asked Harish Rao to apologise and withdraw his remarks. “Harish Rao may have knowledge of the subject. However, it is inappropriate to mislead the House and the public through baseless and fabricated claims. Our government remains open to constructive suggestions. At the same time, we are prepared to order an inquiry into irregularities during the 10-year BRS tenure,” he said.
Following the debate, panel Speaker Balu Nayak announced that remarks made by Harish Rao against Srinivasa Reddy would be expunged from Assembly records.