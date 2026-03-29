CM orders CID to probe mining

HYDERABAD: After a heated debate on illegal mining in the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered a CID probe into mining leases granted and alleged illegal mining during the previous BRS tenure. He said a detailed report would be tabled in the next Assembly session.

The announcement came after former minister and MLA T Harish Rao raised allegations against Raghava Constructions and sought a probe by a sitting judge or a House Committee. Responding, Revanth said the CID inquiry would probe illegal mining and lease allocations since the formation of Telangana, including the allegations related to the firm.

Debate heated, Harish remarks against Ponguleti expunged

During the discussion on demands for grants, Harish Rao alleged large-scale illegal mining under the present government, stating ministers were acting “like a fence grazing the crop”, causing losses to the state exchequer. He accused Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy of shielding illegal activity and demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

He further alleged that Raghava Constructions was operating a stone crusher in Kothwalguda, Shamshabad, in violation of GO 111 norms, using diesel generators without required permissions. Despite being caught twice and issued notices, no stringent action had been taken, Harish Rao claimed, questioning why penalties and a one-year jail term, as per rules, were not imposed.