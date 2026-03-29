CM Revanth Reddy spreading false propaganda on delimitation: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was “under pressure” as the Centre is moving ahead with constituency delimitation and 33% reservation for women.

He accused the chief minister of spreading false propaganda that injustice was being done to southern states without explaining how the delimitation process would affect them. He asserted that no region would face injustice, as the number of seats was expected to increase by 50% across all states.

Speaking to the media at his residence here, Bandi Sanjay said the primary responsibility for design flaws in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project lay with former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that the present state government had not taken action against those responsible for the corruption in the project.

He further claimed that the Revanth Reddy government was not arresting KCR or others involved due to a “tacit understanding” between them, and alleged that even the letter sent to the CBI did not fully disclose the facts.