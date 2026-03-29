Four held for assault on doctor, hospital staff in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: Nirmal police arrested four individuals for allegedly assaulting a doctor and hospital staff at SVR Children’s Hospital in the district headquarters.

After the accused’s daughter was discharged from the hospital, he allegedly asked the doctor to inflate the bill to facilitate an insurance claim; when the doctor refused, he verbally abused him and later assaulted the doctor and staff along with his brothers. Based on a complaint filed by the hospital management on March 26, police registered a case and, during the investigation, examined witness statements and CCTV footage, identified the accused and arrested them.

The accused were identified as Md Salman Hussain alias Shaik Salman (27), Md Shaukat (28), Shabad Ali (26) and Mohammed Azad Hussain (21).

District SP Dr G Janaki Sharmila warned that attacks on doctors and hospital staff are grave offences and said strict legal action would be taken against those involved.