No fuel shortage, don’t panic, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has clarified that public concerns over the availability of fuel and cooking gas are not limited to Telangana alone but are part of a broader global situation influenced by ongoing geopolitical tensions and war-like conditions. Since India depends on imports for petroleum products, international developments inevitably impact domestic supply dynamics, he noted.

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting on the current supply and availability of petrol, diesel, CNG, and LPG in Telangana with oil marketing companies and dealers at CGO Towers here on Saturday, he said reports of temporary closure of petrol bunks and instances of fuel unavailability in certain areas had triggered anxiety among consumers.

He stated that despite these challenges, the government of India was taking effective measures to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply. “Efforts are being made to enhance domestic refining capacity while also securing imports from foreign markets to meet the country’s energy demands,” he said.

Kishan added that the Centre was in constant touch with global leaders to ensure domestic fuel requirements were met without disruption. He emphasised that the government remained committed to procuring petroleum products at prevailing international prices to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

Rumours about shortages on social media had caused an unnecessary rush at fuel stations, he said, adding that oil companies had confirmed there was no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in Telangana and that supplies were continuing smoothly across the country.

He urged citizens to remain calm, avoid believing rumours, and act responsibly, adding that collective cooperation was essential to effectively tackle the challenges faced by the nation.