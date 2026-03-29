Rs 700 crore tribute to 1,400 years of heritage

HYDERABAD: Calling it a ‘sacred commitment’ of the state government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Musi Rejuvenation Project would not be halted under any circumstance, declaring that no obstacle — political, legal or otherwise — would be allowed to derail it.
Laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Machileshwara Swamy and Omkareshwara Swamy temples at Manchirevula along the Musi river, he reaffirmed his resolve to complete the project and develop the riverfront into a ‘Dakshina Kashi’.
The temple complex, spread across eight acres, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. As part of the larger Musi Riverfront Development Project, the government also plans to construct a mosque, a church and a gurdwara along the river, projecting the initiative as a symbol of religious harmony. A mosque is proposed near Charminar, a Sikh shrine near Gowliguda, and a church at Nagole — all along the Musi catchment in Hyderabad.
Describing the reconstruction of the Machileshwara Swamy and Omkareshwara Swamy temples at Manchirevula as a ‘historic occasion’, the chief minister said the project was being undertaken with ‘divine will’ rather than as a routine development exercise. The temples will be developed over eight acres at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, preserving a heritage that dates back nearly 1,400 years, he added.
The chief minister noted that several past attempts to rejuvenate the Musi had failed, but described the present initiative as a historic responsibility rather than a politically driven exercise. The project, he said, reflects the government’s sincerity and commitment to future generations.
Revanth said the ‘People’s Government’ would push ahead with the project despite hurdles created by opposition parties. In a sharp remark, he warned that those obstructing the project would face public backlash, even invoking imagery of people performing ‘Shiva Tandavam’ against such resistance.
The chief minister said public representatives from the Musi basin had backed the project cutting across political lines, but took a sharp dig at some leaders for opposing it. He said certain politicians, who had enjoyed power for decades with the support of the region’s people, were now attempting to stall development by approaching the National Green Tribunal.
In an apparent reference to BRS MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Revanth said the ‘son of a sister’ had filed a petition seeking a halt to the Musi works. He urged that the plea be withdrawn, questioning whether those obstructing development had the moral authority to continue as public representatives. He warned that people could resort to a ‘social boycott’ if such opposition persisted.
Reiterating that the government was committed to fulfilling public aspirations, he said civilisations had historically flourished along river basins, while economic growth thrived along coastlines. For a landlocked state like Telangana, he said, reviving rivers such as the Musi and Esa was critical. He attributed the river’s current condition to years of human negligence and pollution.
Warning that Hyderabad’s heritage was under threat, he pointed to worsening environmental conditions and cited New Delhi’s air pollution crisis as a cautionary example. He stressed the need to address both air and water pollution, noting that contamination levels in the Musi river had reached alarming levels. He added that efforts were underway to bring Godavari waters to ensure a continuous flow in the river, and flagged the hardships faced by people in Nalgonda district due to pollution.
Stating that food security alone was not sufficient for the wellbeing of a child, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that his government was prioritising provision of nutritious food for children. He directed officials to draw up plans for constructing permanent buildings for Anganwadi centres and to stop operating them from private premises.
On Saturday, the Chief Minister launched “Toli Mudda”, a breakfast scheme for Anganwadi children, at the Assembly premises. Addressing the gathering, Revanth said that the lack of nutritious food was a serious concern and that health ailments among children were worrying. He said that mental development in children below six years was important for their growth.
“For this, the government launched the breakfast scheme to improve the health conditions of children from an early age,” he said, adding that nutritious food was already being provided to mothers from the time of conception at Anganwadi centres. Assuring that his government would resolve pending issues of Anganwadi staff, Revanth urged them to implement the breakfast scheme in “true spirit”.