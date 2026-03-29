Rs 700 crore tribute to 1,400 years of heritage

HYDERABAD: Calling it a ‘sacred commitment’ of the state government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Musi Rejuvenation Project would not be halted under any circumstance, declaring that no obstacle — political, legal or otherwise — would be allowed to derail it.

Laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Machileshwara Swamy and Omkareshwara Swamy temples at Manchirevula along the Musi river, he reaffirmed his resolve to complete the project and develop the riverfront into a ‘Dakshina Kashi’.

The temple complex, spread across eight acres, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. As part of the larger Musi Riverfront Development Project, the government also plans to construct a mosque, a church and a gurdwara along the river, projecting the initiative as a symbol of religious harmony. A mosque is proposed near Charminar, a Sikh shrine near Gowliguda, and a church at Nagole — all along the Musi catchment in Hyderabad.

Describing the reconstruction of the Machileshwara Swamy and Omkareshwara Swamy temples at Manchirevula as a ‘historic occasion’, the chief minister said the project was being undertaken with ‘divine will’ rather than as a routine development exercise. The temples will be developed over eight acres at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, preserving a heritage that dates back nearly 1,400 years, he added.

The chief minister noted that several past attempts to rejuvenate the Musi had failed, but described the present initiative as a historic responsibility rather than a politically driven exercise. The project, he said, reflects the government’s sincerity and commitment to future generations.