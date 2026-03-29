Telangana govt managed fuel supply pressure effectively: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said the government had effectively managed the increased pressure on the supply of petroleum products and LPG, assuring consumers that there was no need for concern.

The minister participated in a video conference held by Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi to review the nationwide supply of petroleum products and cooking gas. Representatives from 14 municipal corporations across the country attended the meeting, along with Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The minister noted that public anxiety over LPG and petroleum supplies arose due to ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, which led to misconceptions about shortages. He said the sudden surge in demand created temporary disruptions, but the state government acted swiftly to control the situation.

“The situation is now fully under control, and supplies are meeting the demand,” he said, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation at the ground level and conducting regular reviews with distributors. The minister also urged the Centre to increase LPG allocations for commercial use in Telangana to address rising demand.

He further said the government had taken strict action against black marketing and artificial shortages, with increased surveillance and cases registered against violators. On infrastructure, Uttam said the state would coordinate with the Centre to expand the piped gas supply network in urban areas.

He added that CNG supply was being expanded in Hyderabad through Bhagyanagar Gas Limited.