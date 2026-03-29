Telangana govt tables bill on salary cuts for parental neglect

HYDERABAD: Framing it as a measure to address rising cases of elderly neglect, the state government tabled a bill proposing salary deductions from employees who neglect their parents in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

SC, ST Welfare and Senior Citizens Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar introduced The Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026. It is expected to be taken up for discussion during the ongoing session.

The bill provides for deduction of up to 15% or Rs 10,000 — whichever is lower — from the gross salary of employees found to be neglecting their parents. The deducted amount will be paid directly to the parents.

Its scope extends beyond government staff to include private sector employees and public representatives such as MLAs, MLCs, corporators, councillors and sarpanches.