Telangana MLAs flag RTC issues, seek new buses at review meet; minister assures action

HYDERABAD: Legislators from the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Khammam districts on Saturday raised a wide range of issues concerning the state-run road transport services during a review meeting with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and officials.

The meeting, held at Assembly Committee Hall-1, marked the third day of a series of consultations being conducted district-wise to address challenges facing the Corporation. The legislators submitted representations highlighting the need for new buses, expansion of routes, development of bus stations, improved halting points, additional depots, and construction of basic amenities.

Responding to the concerns, the transport minister said the government had received representations from all districts over the three-day exercise and assured them that constituency-wise issues would be addressed. The minister also urged MLAs to support RTC development through constituency funds and said an action plan was being prepared to introduce new routes across the state. He emphasised the need for better coordination between RTC officials and public representatives, cautioning that negligence in addressing public grievances would invite action.

The meeting was attended by TGSRTC Managing Director Nagireddy and MLAs Aadi Srinivas, Sanjay Kumar, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Medipally Sathyam, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Vijaya Rama Rao, Vedma Bhojju, Kova Laxmi, Anil Jadhav, Ramarao Patel, Palvai Harish Babu, Payam Venkateswarlu, Ramdas Naik, Jare Adi Narayana, and Koram Kanakaiah.

On Wednesday and Thursday, he held meetings with ministers, MLAs, and RTC officials from Nalgonda, Medak, Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, and Nizamabad districts as part of district-wise RTC review meetings.