Wife can’t claim property sans evidence of ‘streedhan’: Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court has ruled that a wife cannot assert ownership over property by merely claiming it was purchased with her ‘streedhan’ unless supported by valid documentary evidence.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin made the observations while rejecting an appeal filed by a woman from Warangal challenging a September 2025 order of a single judge.

The appellant had opposed the mutation of land records in favour of private purchasers who acquired about eight acres of land in Nagaram village of Hasanparthy through a court-conducted auction in 2007. The land originally stood in the name of her husband. She argued that the property had been purchased using her ‘streedhan’ and that the mutation order was passed without hearing her.

However, the bench noted that her claim was unsupported by any documentary proof. It also recorded that a Warangal trial court had already dismissed her ownership claim in 2016 after she failed to establish title. The judges further observed that the husband had earlier filed multiple unsuccessful objections, which appeared to be attempts to delay the transfer of the property.

The court clarified that although ‘streedhan’ gives a woman absolute ownership over property received as gifts before, during or after marriage, such a claim must be substantiated with credible material. Since the private purchasers held a valid sale certificate issued through a court-supervised auction, the bench held that there was no requirement to implead the appellant or issue notice to her.