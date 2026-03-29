Woman kills two children, dies by suicide in Telangana's Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children and died by suicide, with police suspecting that the loss of her husband and loneliness may have driven her to take the extreme step.

According to Sangareddy rural inspector Kranti Kumar, the deceased was identified as Mamata, a resident of Julkal village in Kandi mandal. On Saturday, when no one was present at home, she allegedly killed her sons, Manikantha (5) and Pranay (4), and later died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Her husband, Praveen, had met with a road accident on January 4 and died the next day while undergoing treatment. Following his death, Mamata had been living at her in-laws’ house with her children.

Police said they are probing whether loneliness, financial hardship or family disputes led to the incident. The inspector added that they are also examining whether it could be a case of murder staged as suicide.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and further investigation is on.

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