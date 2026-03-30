24 BRS MLAs suspended; CM Revanth Reddy says house panel will serve no purpose

HYDERABAD: Amid pandemonium in the Assembly and suspension of 24 BRS MLAs from the House for two days on Sunday for their vociferous demand for the resignation of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy over alleged illegal mining by a company linked to his kin, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his government’s readiness to hand over the probe to the CBI if the opposition had doubts about the impartiality of the CID investigation.

He added that the government would initiate action even against his own family members or those of Srinivasa Reddy if they were found involved in illegal mining, and rejected the BRS demand for the minister’s resignation.

Stating that the government had adopted new policies to increase revenues, Revanth said the Mining department had already collected pending tax from Raghava Constructions in 2025.

Referring to the BRS members’ demand for the constitution of a House committee to probe alleged illegal mining by Raghava Constructions, the chief minister said that the previous BRS government had constituted three such panels and used them to blackmail some individuals and threaten to seize their assets.

He further alleged that the BRS encouraged defections to derive political mileage by using these House committees. He said the opposition was demanding a House committee with the intention of blackmailing, and such political tactics would not be allowed.

The chief minister further elaborated that such a committee would have no powers to initiate action and would only recommend either a CID or CBI probe. To avoid this, the government directly ordered a CID probe, he asserted.