BRS leader Harish Rao terms CID probe cover-up, seeks Ponguleti’s ouster

HYDERABAD: BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao alleged that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy was involved in illegal mining and accused the Congress government of using the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) as a cover-up. He demanded the minister’s resignation or dismissal and called for a probe by a sitting high court judge or a House Committee.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Harish said even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had effectively admitted wrongdoings by Raghava Constructions, forcing the government into what he described as a defensive mode and diversion politics.

He said BRS had sought a House Committee, but the ruling party instead tried to turn the issue into a political controversy involving Dalits. He also condemned what he termed a targeted attack on BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, alleging that the government acted against him for exposing corruption.

Harish demanded that Revanth be referred to the Assembly Ethics Committee for using what he described as derogatory language and alleged that Kaushik Reddy was being targeted as part of a political conspiracy. He added that the Congress government had no moral authority to speak on Dalit welfare, asserting that BRS and KCR had a genuine commitment to Dalits and tribals.

Questioning the probe, the BRS leader said a CB-CID inquiry could not be considered fair or independent if the allegations involved a sitting minister. He alleged that handing over the case to CB-CID was intended to protect Srinivasa Reddy rather than uncover the truth. Referring to past precedents, he cited Rahul Gandhi’s demands for Joint Parliamentary Committees in Parliament and questioned why a similar demand for a House Committee in the Assembly was being opposed.