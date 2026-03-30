CM Revanth Reddy alleges land grab by Harish Rao kin, offers House panel probe in Assembly

HYDERABAD: Alleging that BRS MLA T Harish Rao’s brother threatened owners of private industries and grabbed acres of land using the Dharani portal at Balanagar, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government is ready to constitute a House Committee to probe the alleged encroachment if BRS leaders agree.

The issue came up in the Assembly on Sunday when BRS members protested, seeking a House Committee to probe alleged illegal mining by Raghava Constructions, prompting Revanth to intervene.

He alleged that Harish Rao’s father-in-law, Hanumantha Rao, brother-in-law Suman Rao and brother Mahesh Rao had grabbed hundreds of acres without sale deeds by threatening industrialists and using the Dharani portal. He said that after the matter came to light, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy sought a report from the collector, but Harish urged him not to proceed and sought cooperation, which was rejected, leading to the BRS leader targeting the minister thereafter.

Revanth reiterated the government’s readiness to constitute a House Committee, with several MLAs backing a probe into alleged land grabbing during the BRS tenure. Nagender, Srihari and Naini Rajender Reddy levelled allegations against BRS leaders, citing land encroachment and irregularities and urged the Speaker to order a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.