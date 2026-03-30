CM Revanth Reddy has secret understanding with KT Rama Rao: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of having a “secret understanding” with BRS working president KT Rama Rao, alleging that the government was going soft on corruption cases against him.

Interacting with media persons in Hyderabad, Sanjay claimed Revanth was avoiding action against Rama Rao and was instead playing a mediator’s role between the BRS leader and K Kavitha. He alleged that while former minister T Harish Rao was being targeted, a full-scale probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was being avoided as it would expose the “entire scam”.

Sanjay said the investigation was being confined to select barrages such as Annaram, Sundilla and Medigadda, and questioned why a broader probe was not being pursued. He also alleged that the Congress and BRS were indulging in “politics of collusion”, claiming that the chief minister was not raising issues like the Formula-E race, drugs and farmhouse cases allegedly linked to Rama Rao.

He further alleged that Revanth’s earlier criticism of K Chandrasekhar Rao had softened due to a deal and suggested that the Congress might align with the BRS in future elections. Rejecting any alliance with the BRS, Sanjay asserted that the BJP remained firmly opposed to “family rule and corruption”.