One killed, four workers injured in dumper tyre blast in Telangana's Kothagudem

KHAMMAM: A worker was killed and four others were injured in an industrial accident at the PK OC-2 project in the Manuguru area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at the VPR (Durga) OB Company when workers were attempting to remove a stalled dumper tyre. Police said the tyre exploded after its ring broke, causing severe injuries. The victim was identified as Mohammed Sarfaraz (40), a tyre fitter from Bihar. He was rushed to Singareni Area Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The injured — Saheb Lal Yadav (50), Jagadish Kushwal (50), Mantu Kumar (30) and Mohammed Taj Ansari (28) — are undergoing treatment. Saheb Lal Yadav was shifted to Kothagudem for advanced care.

Senior officials, including Area GM Durgam Ramachander and Project Officer Ramesh, visited the hospital. Doctors have been asked to shift the injured to Hyderabad if required.

Workers said the accident occurred while dismantling a 60-tonne dumper tyre under repair, when the ring suddenly broke, triggering the blast. All victims are from other states.

Trade unions demanded Rs 40 lakh insurance for the deceased’s family, along with ex gratia and compensation from the company. They also called for a thorough probe and strict implementation of safety protocols.

Leaders from AITUC, INTUC, CITU, IFTU, TBGKS and HMS visited the hospital, while a large number of workers gathered in solidarity.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.