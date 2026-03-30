Parents worry as Telangana govt sits on bill to regulate school fee

HYDERABAD: With admissions for the 2026–27 academic year in progress, parents across Hyderabad have raised fresh concerns over steep fee hikes by private schools.

The issue has resurfaced even as the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) continues to press the state government to enact a long-pending fee regulation bill.

Several schools have reportedly increased fees by around 10 per cent, while others have imposed hikes of up to 30 per cent. Parents say the increases are arbitrary and lack transparency, adding to the financial strain at a time when household expenses are already rising sharply.

In one instance, a private school in Shaikpet is said to have raised its annual fee for Class I by nearly 10 per cent. Parents claimed that what was around Rs 99,000 last year has now shot up to around Rs 1.08 lakh.

“This has become an annual trend,” said a parent, adding that many families are now planning to take the issue to the government and demand a proper regulatory mechanism to curb unchecked fee hikes.

Despite repeated recommendations from the TEC, the proposed fee regulation bill remains pending. Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, a member of the Commission, said the draft legislation has already been submitted but is still under discussion. “It may require further legal examination. This is a crucial period as schools are finalising admissions and fee structures. The regulation must come into force at the earliest,” he said.

He said that the Commission has recommended a structured approach, allowing schools to revise fees based on parameters such as infrastructure and academic standards, and only once every two to three years.