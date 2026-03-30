Rain relief likely after another hot day in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After yet another day with temperatures hovering close to 40°C across the state, Telangana is likely to see some respite from Monday, with the IMD forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts for three days.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, a trough extending from Gangetic West Bengal to south TN has shifted and now runs from a cyclonic circulation over north Odisha through south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka up to TN. A separate cyclonic circulation has also formed over Rayalaseema and adjoining areas at around 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Under these conditions, the state is expected to receive scattered rainfall over the next three days, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain largely unchanged.