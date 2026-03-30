Smart cards for free bus travel scheme soon in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is planning to introduce chip-based smart cards for women passengers in the near future to enable them to avail free bus travel facility under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Launched on December 9, 2023, the scheme has witnessed massive usage, with women passengers utilising more than 290 crore zero-fare tickets across Telangana till date and saving transport expenses worth Rs 10,000 crore, according to the TGSRTC.

The Corporation is also planning to simplify the implementation of the scheme and maintain accurate passenger data. With the introduction of smart cards, women will be able to travel without showing Aadhaar cards. This will make the travel process more convenient, officials claimed. They also said new buses are being added to manage the increased passenger rush following the success of the scheme.

According to the TGSRTC, the Mahalakshmi scheme is currently applicable in about 81% of its buses, including Palle Velugu (3,278 buses), District Express (2,039 buses), City Ordinary (1,829 buses), and City Metro Express (1,044 buses).