Telangana government halts hydel power as water levels dip

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said the government was taking steps to ensure drinking water amid depleting levels at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects, adding that Telangana had stopped power generation and urged Andhra Pradesh to do the same.

Replying to the Irrigation demand in the Assembly, he said the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works would be completed by June 2028. He added that the Dindi project would be completed within two years, stating that the government had finalised the water source, sanctioned Rs 1,800 crore and would begin works shortly. He also noted that there were 1.05 crore ration cards in the state.

Replying to the debate on the Health department, minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said the government would strengthen eight key departments in the sector. He said recruitment of 1,616 doctors for the secondary healthcare sector would be completed within a month.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha outlined temple development works and arrangements for Godavari Pushkaralu, adding that online services were being provided in 36 temples.

Responding to a query, Labour Minister G Vivek said Rs 24.51 crore had been paid as compensation to Sigachi workers. He added that the government had pressured the company to pay Rs 1 crore each to the families of the victims, as assured.

Participating in the debate, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to allocate funds equitably across all Assembly segments. Alleging neglect of Munugode over the past two and a half years, he said there was no meaning in continuing as an MLA if he could not do justice to his constituency. He also claimed that funds were being diverted to segments represented by the chief minister and other ministers, particularly in the erstwhile Khammam district.