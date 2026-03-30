Telangana man dies days after kin set house ablaze over property row

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old man died on Sunday, nearly four days after his stepbrother allegedly set the family house on fire over a property dispute and Rythu Bandhu funds.

The incident occurred around 1 am on March 24 in Parigi of Vikarabad district. Sarpanch Ramani Bai, her husband Hanumanth and their sons N Venkatesh and N Shiva sustained burn injuries. Venkatesh succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Police arrested the accused, N Anar Singh, and remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police, the dispute stemmed from disagreements over the partition of family property and funds received under the Rythu Bima scheme in the name of Hanumanth’s first wife, Nathi Bai, who died five months ago.

On the night of the incident, Anar allegedly poured petrol through a hole in the roof and set the house on fire while the family was asleep, locking the door from outside. As the victims cried for help, villagers rushed to the spot, broke open the door and rescued them. The injured were shifted to a hospital in an ambulance.

Police said Hanumanth suffered around 40% burns, while Ramani Bai sustained over 90% injuries. Further investigation is under way.