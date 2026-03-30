Telangana pension delay leaves disabled child’s family in distress

NALGONDA: The delay in sanctioning new pensions by the state government has left many eligible elderly and disabled individuals in distress. Since the new government assumed office, the process of approving fresh pensions has remained stalled, causing severe hardship to those in need.

A heartbreaking example is nine-year-old M Srujan Kumar from Ambajipeta village in Shaligouraram mandal of Nalgonda district. Born with a severe mental disability and suffering from epilepsy, Srujan is unable to sit, stand, or speak. In 2019, his father, M Nagaraju, died after being struck by lightning. Just a week later, his mother abandoned him and remarried, leaving the child in the care of his grandmother, Sathamma, and paternal uncle, Naresh.

Naresh, who cultivates two acres of land, has been raising Srujan along with his two daughters. However, due to repeated crop failures and inadequate rainfall, he has fallen into severe financial distress and is unable to afford the boy’s medical treatment. As a result, Srujan remains bedridden. Despite making repeated efforts over the past three years to secure an Aasara pension, Naresh has received no response. He said he had earlier approached previous collector Ila Tripathi during a special Prajavani session for the disabled and elderly, but no action was taken.