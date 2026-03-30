Telangana tables bill to regulate gig platforms

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday tabled the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, in the Assembly, proposing a framework to regulate gig platforms and safeguard workers’ rights. The Bill, introduced by Labour and Employment Minister Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, is expected to be taken up on Monday.

Officials described the Bill as a progressive step to recognise gig workers in the digital economy while ensuring their rights, dignity and livelihood.

The legislation mandates aggregators to file regular returns and contribute to worker welfare; failing which, penalties will be imposed. Platforms must submit quarterly electronic returns to the proposed Board. The Bill seeks to provide statutory recognition to gig workers and establish a dedicated welfare board for registration, benefit delivery and oversight. Each worker will be issued a unique identification number.

A welfare fund will be created through a levy of 1–2% on the payouts by aggregators, aimed at financing insurance, pensions and maternity benefits. The government may also prescribe standard remuneration rates for different categories of gig work.

The Bill emphasises fair and transparent practices, including informed consent, disclosure of deductions and non-discriminatory use of algorithms. It also proposes grievance redressal mechanisms through designated officers and platform-level committees.

Non-compliance will attract penalties. Failure to pay dues under Section 20 will invite fines of Rs 50,000 for the first offence, Rs 1 lakh for the second, Rs 1.5 lakh for the third, and five times the due amount for subsequent violations. Failure to submit returns or required information may attract a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

The government will also levy a welfare fund fee on each transaction involving payouts to gig workers, with up to 5% of the Board’s receipts permitted for administrative expenses.