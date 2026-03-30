Telangana village that fixed its water crisis earns PM Modi’s praise in Mann Ki Baat

ADILABAD: They are not engineers or hydrologists, but farmers, labourers and homemakers in a small village who chose to solve their own water crisis. In Mudhigunta village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district, around 400 families built soak pits, planted trees and revived local water systems — turning conservation into a community movement. Their efforts found mention in the 132nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The initiative, begun in 2016, has steadily improved groundwater levels since 2020. Data shows pre-monsoon levels improved from an average of 5.35 metres below ground level (mbgl) during 2016–19 to 3.35 mbgl during 2020–25, while post-monsoon levels rose from 2.55 mbgl to 1.84 mbgl.

Alongside soak pits, villagers developed ponds and took up plantation drives, reducing water contamination.

Groundwater analysis

Groundwater data shows a clear improvement over the years. In 2016, pre-monsoon (May) levels were at 5.6 metres below ground level (mbgl), while post-monsoon (November) levels stood at 2.29 mbgl, with a fluctuation of 3.31 metres, indicating a deep and stressed water table.

By 2020, conditions had improved, with pre-monsoon levels at 3.32 mbgl and post-monsoon levels at 1.77 mbgl. The fluctuation reduced to 1.55 metres, reflecting better recharge. In 2025, pre-monsoon levels were recorded at 3.61 mbgl and post-monsoon levels at 1.56 mbgl, with a fluctuation of 2.05 metres, indicating sustained recovery.