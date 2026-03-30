Two govt school teachers, headmaster arrested in POCSO case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Narayanpet police on Sunday arrested seven persons, including two government teachers and a headmaster, in connection with a case in Maddur mandal registered under the POCSO Act.

Police said one of the accused, a 55-year-old teacher, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, a Class 10 student at the same school, at her residence. On another occasion, he allegedly took her to an empty computer lab inside the school, closed the door, and assaulted her again.

The act was captured on CCTV footage. The video was circulated — first among teachers, then to the headmaster, and subsequently to village elders, including the husband of the local sarpanch. Instead of informing the police, those who saw the footage allegedly attempted to settle the matter privately.

A police official told TNIE that there were attempts to settle the case for Rs 20 lakh. It is believed that Rs 8 lakh of the entire sum would have been handed over to the victim’s family as compensation. However, after the video circulated more widely, the matter came to the attention of the police.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act, relevant provisions of the IT Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. During the investigation, officials found that the accused had repeatedly assaulted the minor. Those who allegedly aided in concealing the offence have also been arrested.

Superintendent of Police G Vineeth urged citizens to report such incidents immediately through Dial 100 and warned against attempts to suppress crimes through private settlements, stating that such actions would invite strict legal consequences.

Meanwhile, the District Educational Officer has suspended the accused teacher pending further inquiry.