Woman ends life by jumping into canal with 3-year-old son in Telangana

WARANGAL: Frustrated with persistent harassment over dowry, a 30-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death along with her three-year-old son into a Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) canal at Katrayal in Wardhannapet mandal on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, a DRF team retrieved the bodies of the woman, identified as K Kalyani, and her three-year-old son, Shreyansh.

According to Kalyani’s father, Lingalu, his daughter had been harassed by her husband, Harish, over dowry since their wedding four years ago. Harish works as a police constable with the 4th Battalion, Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) at Mamnoor.

According to Lingalu, Harish had an argument with Kalyani over dowry and destroyed some household articles on Saturday in anger. Upset with her husband’s attitude, she left for her parents’ home at Katrayal. Finding that her father and mother were away working in their agricultural fields, she went to the canal and jumped into it along with her son.

According to Wardhannapet Circle Inspector K Srinivasa, the bodies were shifted to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) for a postmortem.

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