CAG flags Rs 72.91 crore irregularities in Telangana's Kalyana Lakshmi scheme

HYDERABAD: The CAG has flagged serious lapses in the implementation of the Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam, noting that in several cases beneficiaries first availed KCR Kits, delivered babies and later accessed benefits under the scheme.

The name of the husband is recorded when a pregnant woman avails KCR kit. As the names of husbands matched in all the 7,314 cases, it indicates that the marriages in these cases took place before the dates mentioned in Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam applications. Given the mismatch between databases of the two schemes for the same beneficiaries, the possibility of incorrect marriage certificates being submitted cannot be ruled out. As a result, financial assistance sanctioned under Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam in 7,314 cases, amounting to Rs 72.91 crore, was not in order. Of this, Rs 19.15 crore in 1,917 cases pertained to test-checked RDOs, the CAG report said.

When the audit flagged the issue, the RDOs concerned stated that applications under Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam were processed and sanctioned after due verification as per government orders. They added that there is no mechanism to cross-check beneficiary details with KCR KIT data at the time of processing applications, the report said.

The CAG also noted from the Kalyana Lakshmi Pathakam database that the department extended financial assistance of Rs 2.04 lakh for four girls where the date of marriage was prior to the sanction of the amount.