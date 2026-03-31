CAG: Osmania University is a study in lapses

HYDERABAD: The CAG has flagged lapses and a decline in standards at Osmania University, citing poor placement, outdated curricula, falling rankings, staff shortages and deteriorating infras-tructure. The findings are part of the report tabled on Monday in the Assembly.
The Academic Senate held only seven meetings between 2017 and 2022 against the mandated 12. No meetings were held in 2020 and 2021, and only one took place in 2022. The Board of Studies was not renewed in 36 departments, while the College Development Council remained largely inactive.
Stagnation a bane for OU, says CAG report
Curricula in 43 departments, including commerce, business management, engineering and physical education, were not revised. No new departments or institutions were established. Several affiliated colleges continued without accreditation.
Although a vision document was prepared in 2018, it was not implemented. A target to raise foreign student enrolment to 30% was missed, with numbers declining instead.
Staff shortages worsen
Faculty vacancies rose from 26% in 2017–18 to 38% in 2021–22. Non-teaching staff shortages stood at 34% as of March 2023. The faculty-student ratio ranged between 1:23 and 1:33, exceeding the prescribed 1:15 norm.
Placement concerns
Placement rates varied between 26% and 54% from 2017–18 to 2020–21. Seven of 18 constituent colleges had no career and counselling cells.
Infrastructure, revenue gaps
The audit flagged incomplete projects, overcrowded hostels and underutilised buildings. It also reported revenue losses due to non-collection of lease payments. Delays in research, non-compliance with grant conditions and lack of patent output were noted, along with inefficient use of government funds.
Decline in rankings
The university’s national ranking fell from 38th in 2017 to 64th in 2023. Among universities, it dropped from 23rd to 36th.
The CAG called for corrective measures, including activation of statutory bodies, filling vacancies, time-bound action plans, better revenue generation and improved monitoring of funds and projects.