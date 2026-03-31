CAG: Osmania University is a study in lapses

HYDERABAD: The CAG has flagged lapses and a decline in standards at Osmania University, citing poor placement, outdated curricula, falling rankings, staff shortages and deteriorating infras-tructure. The findings are part of the report tabled on Monday in the Assembly.

The Academic Senate held only seven meetings between 2017 and 2022 against the mandated 12. No meetings were held in 2020 and 2021, and only one took place in 2022. The Board of Studies was not renewed in 36 departments, while the College Development Council remained largely inactive.

Stagnation a bane for OU, says CAG report

Curricula in 43 departments, including commerce, business management, engineering and physical education, were not revised. No new departments or institutions were established. Several affiliated colleges continued without accreditation.

Although a vision document was prepared in 2018, it was not implemented. A target to raise foreign student enrolment to 30% was missed, with numbers declining instead.

Staff shortages worsen

Faculty vacancies rose from 26% in 2017–18 to 38% in 2021–22. Non-teaching staff shortages stood at 34% as of March 2023. The faculty-student ratio ranged between 1:23 and 1:33, exceeding the prescribed 1:15 norm.

Placement concerns

Placement rates varied between 26% and 54% from 2017–18 to 2020–21. Seven of 18 constituent colleges had no career and counselling cells.