CM Revanth Reddy vows HYDRAA-like action to combat food adulteration

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said stricter measures, on the lines of HYDRAA and the PD Act, would be introduced to curb food adulteration. He also disclosed that a committee led by the agriculture minister and experts has been formed to guide agricultural policy.

Speaking to the media after having lunch with ministers, MLAs and MLCs at the Assembly to mark one year of fine rice distribution, he said the government was spending Rs 14,560 crore on procuring fine rice (sanna biyyam) and there would be no cuts in its supply. He added that strict monitoring was in place to prevent diversion and ensure delivery to beneficiaries.

Revanth also assured that the government would not impose crop diversification on farmers and would instead focus on awareness and incentives for commercial crops. He announced plans to conduct cancer screening programmes for all citizens as part of public health initiatives.

On welfare, he said all eligible poor families would receive scheme benefits. “There is no comparison between us. We are implementing what we promise, unlike the previous government,” the chief minister said.

Targeting former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth said that the earlier regime had discouraged paddy cultivation, while his government was offering bonuses. He added that his government’s work was becoming visible in contrast to the previous administration, remarking: “Rama’s greatness is known because of Ravana’s evil; my recognition has come in a similar way.”

He alleged that KCR may be under “self-imposed confinement” and cautioned party members to be careful about senior leader T Harish Rao.