Four-year-old murder case cracked in Telangana's Asifabad; two held, one absconding

ADILABAD: A four-year-old pending murder case under Asifabad police station limits has been solved, with two accused arrested and one absconding, police said.

The arrested persons include Konduri Malleshwari (41), a cook at a BC Boys Hostel in Koutala, and Chennuri Swami alias Tirupati (27), an auto-rickshaw driver. The second accused, Ennam Ashok (36), is absconding.

SP Nitika Pant formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reopen the 2022 case, in which Sagar, a native of Penchikalpet mandal, was found dead on the road between Asifabad and Gundi village. Initially registered as a suspicious death, it was later confirmed as murder. The SIT used technical evidence to identify and track the accused.

Police said the accused lured Sagar to Kagaznagar, took him in an autorickshaw to fields near Gundi village, assaulted and strangled him, and fled. The motive was linked to personal disputes and suspicion over the victim’s contact with Malleshwari’s daughter. The arrested were produced before a court and remanded. Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused.