Fulfil plot allotment promise: Wife of late folk artiste to govt

Mogilaiah passed away in 2024 following an illness. At that time, the government had assured the family a plot of 500 square yards in Warangal. Following his death, Komuramma approached district revenue officials, who showed her a plot in Deshaipet.

“I have requested the revenue authorities to change the location to make travel and construction easier for a residence. There has been no response from the authorities concerned for the last one and a half years. I am requesting Warangal District Collector Dr Satya Sharada to hand over the land for the construction of a house,” Komuramma said.

Speaking to TNIE, she recalled meeting Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in 2024 regarding the land allocation. “He promised to help and forwarded my appeal to the Warangal district officials. For the past year and a half, I have been approaching the collectorate for the allotment of the land,” she added.

Komuramma appealed to the state government to allocate the land to help the family of the late folk artiste survive. TNIE tried to contact the Warangal district collector but she was not available for comment.