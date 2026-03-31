Hyderabad family alleges land grab by Minister Ponguleti, son; KTR demands action

HYDERABAD: Alleging land grab, a Hyderabad family on Monday accused Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and his son Harsha Reddy of threats and intimidation.

Speaking to mediapersons, Satish Shah said his family had lived on the land from 1969 to 2025 without dispute. He alleged that Harsha Reddy first sought two to three acres and later demanded the entire land, and that a survey and panchanama were conducted without their knowledge, later suspended by the High Court. He further alleged that Navin Mittal and Harsha Reddy tried to take possession, with earthmovers from Raghava Construction demolishing the compound wall. He claimed repeated attacks, death threats and police obstruction despite court orders.

Another victim, Pallavi Shah, said the family has been living in fear since Diwali and that the land was surveyed and fenced in 2021.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao met the victims and said the land, valued at around Rs 1,400 crore, was being targeted. He alleged that the Minister and his son pressured the family to part with the land and got an illegal survey conducted. He claimed Raghava Construction demolished a one-km compound wall and removed a gaushala, alleged threats and police inaction, and demanded the Minister’s dismissal.

BRS MLCs suspended

Eleven BRS members were suspended from the Legislative Council on Monday after they protested against the alleged illegal mining, rushing to the Chairman’s podium and raising slogans. Responding, Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government had already ordered a CID probe into the allegations.