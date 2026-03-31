LPG cylinders hoarded in graveyard, sold at Rs 6K

DCP (Task Force) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said the accused were dumping gas cylinders in a graveyard and selling them at exorbitant rates. During a raid at the graveyard near Nagarjuna X Road in Banjara Hills, police seized 414 cylinders, including 30 full 47-kg, 148 full 19-kg, 192 empty 19-kg, 35 full 5-kg and nine empty 5-kg cylinders, valued at `21.88 lakh.

Police also seized 11 vehicles — two DCM vehicles, two Bolero vehicles and seven small commercial vehicles — used for transportation.

The DCP said a detailed report has been submitted to the Civil Supplies department seeking cancellation of the accused persons’ licences. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

He added that some individuals were exploiting the West Asia conflict to spread misinformation on WhatsApp and social media about a shortage of petroleum products and LPG cylinders. The DCP urged the public not to believe such rumours.