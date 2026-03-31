Telangana Assembly passes Appropriation Bill 2026

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the Budget 2026-27 was designed to bring every family in the state under the welfare net, which is why it is being termed a ‘People’s Budget’. He also said the government is considering increasing the monthly allocation towards employee retirement benefits to Rs 1,000 crore from `700 crore.

The Assembly passed the Telangana Appropriation Bill, 2026 on Monday. Replying to the discussion, Vikramarka said the government aims to make Hyderabad the most liveable and fastest-moving city in the world with the addition of a Future City. He said steps are being taken towards making it a net-zero city, including the introduction of electric buses and exploring conversion of diesel and petrol autos into EVs through retrofitting.

Opposing VB-G RAM G in place of MNREGS, Vikramarka said the move violated the rights of the poor as the Centre would decide village works. He added that the state is ensuring funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes through timely release of matching grants.

He told the House that the fiscal deficit is within the 3% limit at 2.8%. Alleging that the previous government neglected the Pranahita-Chevella project while pursuing Kaleshwaram, he said the project would be taken up at Thummidihatti. Vikramarka added that the state would continue to demand national project status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, questioning why Telangana projects were denied recognition similar to Polavaram.

Other bills passed

The Assembly passed the Telangana Gig Workers Bill, 2026, with Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy assuring social security, registration, formation of a welfare board and penalties for violations to protect over four lakh workers.