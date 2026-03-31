Telangana govt relied on borrowing to run daily finances: CAG

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government maintained the mandatory minimum daily cash balance on just two days in the entire 2024-25 financial year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said, pointing to a severe liquidity crunch and weak cash flows, with the state relying heavily on overdraft (OD) and Ways and Means Advances during the year.

“Without resorting to Special Drawing Facility, Ways and Means Advance and Overdraft from Reserve Bank of India, the state government maintained the minimum cash balance with the bank on two days from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025,” the Finance Accounts report for 2024-25 of the CAG, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, stated.

Under an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India, the state government has to maintain a minimum cash balance of Rs 1.38 crore with the bank. If the balance falls below the agreed minimum on any day, the deficiency is made good by availing Special Drawing Facility (previously known as Special Ways and Means Advances), Ways and Means Advances, or overdraft from time to time.

The CAG stated that during 2024-25, the state government availed Special Drawing Facility of Rs 27,730 crore for 363 days and Ways and Means Advances of Rs 64,188 crore for 298 days. The unpaid amount towards Ways and Means Advances stood at Rs 5,842 crore at the end of the year.

“Overdraft is taken from the Reserve Bank of India when the cash balance falls below the prescribed limit of 1.38 crore, even after availing Ways and Means Advances or Special Drawing Facility. During 2024–25, the Telangana government availed overdraft of Rs 37,457 crore for 123 days,” the CAG said.