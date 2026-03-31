Thousands of crores wasted on Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, says Union Minister CR Patil

HYDERABAD: Alleging large-scale wastage of public funds in the implementation of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil on Monday said thousands of crores of taxpayers’ money had been “drained into water”. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Patil attributed the failure of the project to flaws in planning and design.

The remarks came after BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy urged the Union government to grant national project status to Kaleshwaram. Responding, Patil cited the report of the National Dam Safety Authority on subsidence at the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages. He informed the House that a Central team was studying deficiencies in the project.

The Union minister also criticised the Telangana government over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging negligence in fund utilisation. He noted that while the state had Rs 873 crore available, it spent only Rs 194 crore over the past three years.

Patil further stated that no new scheme proposals had been submitted by the state during this period.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav demanded a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.