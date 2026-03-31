Tiger pugmarks found, foresters put farmers on alert in Nizamabad district

NIZAMABAD: Forest officials have found pugmarks of a tiger in the forest near Jinigyala village in Sirikonda mandal. They have warned farmers in the area not to venture into the forest for grazing their livestock.

The officials believe that the tiger migrated from Tadoba in Maharashtra and reached the Sirikonda mandal forest range after roaming various places in the surrounding districts.

After finding the pugmarks on Sunday, the forest officials have installed cameras in new locations to monitor the movement of the tiger. Sources said the electricity department has suspended power supply to agricultural fields at night to prevent threat to the life of the big cat. Farmers have also been advised against setting up electric fence in their fields.

Armoor Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) M Bhavani Shankar said that the tiger is male and appears to be searching for a suitable territory and a female companion. According to him, the animal will return to its native habitat if its search for a female companion fails.

According to officials, the tiger, which is confining itself to the forest, may venture out once the ongoing paddy harvesting operations are over.