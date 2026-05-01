BRS a dead snake, cannot revive: BJP leader K Laxman

KARIMNAGAR: Describing the BRS as a “dead snake”, senior BJP leader K Laxman on Thursday alleged “match-fixing” between the Congress government and the pink party “for political convenience”. Addressing the media here, he said BRS had failed as an opposition, alleging its leaders were not attending the Assembly regularly, raising public issues or supporting people’s concerns.

“The less we talk about BRS, the better,” he said, comparing the party to a “dead snake that cannot revive”.

Laxman said people in Telangana were observing what he described as attempts to prevent BJP from emerging as a strong force. He reiterated that the BJP contests elections independently and will continue to do so. He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on May 10 to attend a “Jana Agraha Sabha” at Parade Ground, where foundation stones for railway and other Union government projects will be laid.