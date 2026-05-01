Ensure uninterrupted power supply: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: In view of the ever-increasing power demand in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday instructed power utilities to work in coordination and prepare advance plans to deal with the situation.

Vikramarka, who is also the energy minister, directed officials to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure reliable and quality power supply to all categories of customers.

During a review meeting on the state’s power supply situation held at Praja Bhavan, he said that the government’s primary objective is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public without causing any inconvenience, despite the rising electricity demand due to intense summer heat in the state.