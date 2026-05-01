Ensure uninterrupted power supply: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: In view of the ever-increasing power demand in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday instructed power utilities to work in coordination and prepare advance plans to deal with the situation.
Vikramarka, who is also the energy minister, directed officials to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure reliable and quality power supply to all categories of customers.
During a review meeting on the state’s power supply situation held at Praja Bhavan, he said that the government’s primary objective is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public without causing any inconvenience, despite the rising electricity demand due to intense summer heat in the state.
Officials informed the minister that along with soaring temperatures, the usage of air conditioners and coolers in homes and offices has increased significantly. This, combined with agricultural requirements, has put additional pressure on the power grid, they said.
Despite the nationwide stress on the electricity market, the minister directed officials to procure additional power through power exchanges to ensure there is no shortage in the state.
He emphasised that there should be no interruption in power supply to hospitals, drinking water supply schemes and other essential services, and called for continuous monitoring.
The deputy chief minister also said that all available power generation units in the state should be utilised to their full capacity and that hydropower generation be managed efficiently.
Officials assured the minister that the state’s power system remains stable and that adequate arrangements are in place to meet any challenges.