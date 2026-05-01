Fire destroys 10 acres of maize crop in Nirmal

ADILABAD: A fire broke out in maize fields and destroyed around 10 acres of standing crop in Pembi mandal of Nirmal district on Wednesday.

According to farmers, sparks caused by friction between two high-tension electric wires triggered the blaze, which quickly spread to the crop.

The maize, which was in the harvest stage, was completely gutted. On noticing the fire, nearby farmers alerted authorities and informed the fire department. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Affected farmers, including Gosukula Ramulu and Kanne Mallesh, said their livelihoods had been devastated, with crops worth approximately Rs 10–12 lakh destroyed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took note of the incident and directed officials to examine the details and provide appropriate financial assistance to the affected farmers.

Following this, the district collector and other officials have initiated steps to ensure relief.