Heatwave continues in Telangana, but relief on horizon

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to reel under intense heat for the third consecutive day, with the highest temperature of 45.9°C recorded at Malyalapalli in Peddapalli district on Thursday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day alert forecasting rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across parts of the state.

According to meteorologists, a trough or wind discontinuity currently extends from the south interior Karnataka through Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar at about 0.9 km above mean sea level. In addition, a cyclonic circulation has formed over interior Maharashtra and adjoining Telangana at a height of around 3.1 km above sea level. The department said light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in several districts over the next three days, while maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged.

It also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph at isolated locations across Telangana during this period.