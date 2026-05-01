Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7,823 cr: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on May 10, marking his first trip to the state after assuming office for a third consecutive term.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Thursday, Kishan said that the prime minister is set to launch and lay the foundation for major development projects worth approximately Rs 7,823 crore across the state.
Kishan stated that in Hyderabad, Modi will inaugurate a petroleum products storage and distribution terminal built with modern technology, aimed at meeting the city’s growing fuel demands.
Additionally, he will virtually lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth Rs 3,175 crore in Mahbubnagar district to strengthen regional connectivity.
Zaheerabad Industrial City
He also said that the prime minister will participate in the inauguration of the Zaheerabad Industrial City.
Kishan stated that the industrial city is expected to generate thousands of employment opportunities for youth in the erstwhile Medak district and surrounding regions. The project is set to emerge as a major hub for the automobile and manufacturing sectors, boosting regional economic activity.
Kishan further highlighted the Union government’s commitment to modernising the railway sector in Telangana, stating that projects worth nearly Rs 85,000 crore are currently in various stages of execution. As part of the visit, the prime minister will dedicate the upgraded Hafeezpet and Jogulamba railway stations to the nation. He will also inaugurate the third railway line between Kazipet and Vijayawada, a key project expected to ease congestion and improve train speeds.
On tribal development and education, the Union minister announced progress on the ‘Sammakka-Saralamma’ Central Tribal University in Mulugu, stating that full-scale construction of the campus will commence soon. He also noted that works on the Hyderabad–Yadagirigutta MMTS project are underway and are being expedited to improve suburban connectivity for commuters.
Major textile hub
Kishan said the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kakatiya Mega Textile Park’ in Warangal was being fast-tracked to position Telangana as a major textile hub. He expressed confidence that the park, one of seven mega textile parks sanctioned nationwide, would play a crucial role in boosting the state’s economy. He added that the initiative aims to strengthen the textile industry across the country and achieve exports worth Rs 9 lakh crore by 2030.
The Union minister alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties opposed the women’s reservation and delimitation bills through false propaganda. He warned the Congress, stating that if any injustice is meted out to southern states in the future, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would be held accountable. He also condemned remarks made by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against BJP MP Tejaswi Surya over comments on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.
Kishan also stated that the BJP would be organising a massive public meeting at Parade Grounds, named “Prajagraha Sabha”, which will be addressed by the prime minister. He urged people and party cadre to make it a success.