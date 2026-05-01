Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7,823 cr: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on May 10, marking his first trip to the state after assuming office for a third consecutive term.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Thursday, Kishan said that the prime minister is set to launch and lay the foundation for major development projects worth approximately Rs 7,823 crore across the state.

Kishan stated that in Hyderabad, Modi will inaugurate a petroleum products storage and distribution terminal built with modern technology, aimed at meeting the city’s growing fuel demands.

Additionally, he will virtually lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth Rs 3,175 crore in Mahbubnagar district to strengthen regional connectivity.